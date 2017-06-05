10.5 grams of meth collected from Drug Bust in Lake County

Ronan Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Northwest Drug Task Force completed a drug bust in Lake County. 61-year-old Mark Gies, of Missoula, was arrested June 2 for the felony offense of distribution of dangerous drugs on or near a school.

From information provided by Ronan Police, a drug agent purchased methamphetamine from Gies according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

After his arrest, 10.5 grams of meth were seized as well as cash.

Gies remains in the Lake County jail on a $25,000 bond.