10.5 grams of meth collected from Drug Bust in Lake County - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

10.5 grams of meth collected from Drug Bust in Lake County

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Ronan Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Northwest Drug Task Force completed a drug bust in Lake County. 61-year-old Mark Gies, of Missoula, was arrested June 2 for the felony offense of distribution of dangerous drugs on or near a school. 

From information provided by Ronan Police, a drug agent purchased methamphetamine from Gies according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. 

After his arrest, 10.5 grams of meth were seized as well as cash.

Gies remains in the Lake County jail on a $25,000 bond.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.