Mussel fouled boat in Montana detected on the Blackfeet Reservation

Courtesy Flathead Basin Commission

A mussel fouled boat was detected at the Seville Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Station.

The mussel-fouled boat came from Michigan, where invasive mussels are plentiful.

The owner of the boat, a local Montanan, had purchased the vessel in Michigan with the intent of reselling the boat in Montana.

The boat owner took the boat to a car wash to dislodge the mussels on the boat prior to entering the Blackfeet Reservation, but did not take the boat for a professional decontamination.

The newly trained watercraft inspectors at the Seville station, Rikki Ollinger and Helen Carlson, detected byssal threads associated with invasive mussel attachment near an intake.

Native mussels do not have byssal threads – the invasive mussels use their byssal thread to attach to boats and hitch a ride to mussel-free water bodies. DeNeill Trombley, the Seville station supervisor was on-site at the time and able to confirm the presence of byssal threads.

Jay Monroe, the Blackfeet Nation AIS Program Manager trained the new inspectors, along with staff from the Flathead Basin Commission.

Monroe said, “we don’t see boat props covered with hundreds of mussels much anymore – instead inspectors are more like detectives searching for small signs of mussel infestation, like byssal threads.”

What this means is that boaters need to be much more vigilant regarding decontamination practices.

Dona Rutherford, Director of the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department noted that the inspectors really have to stay on their toes in order to detect mussel fouled boats. Rutherford stated, “it is concerning that a perimeter station did not detect and decontaminate this boat before it reached the borders of the Blackfeet reservation.”

The fouled boat was on its way to the Flathead, and it was decontaminated with the assistance of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI confirmed the byssal threads, and found a zebra mussel shell in one of the compartments. The owner also voluntarily agreed to forego launching the boat for a month to ensure that the boat would pose no risk to local waters.

“Kudos to the inspectors for their diligence,” said CarynMiske, Executive Director of the Flathead Basin Commission. Miske pointed out that the Blackfeet and the FBC started to partner in 2015 to bolster AIS prevention efforts in the region. Miske noted, “we in the Flathead are very fortunate to have the Blackfeet protecting our northeastern flank since this is not the first mussel fouled boat bound for the Flathead that the Tribe has intercepted.”

The Blackfeet Nation operates the Seville Station with and funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and support from the Flathead Basin Commission.