Man arrested for allegedly defrauding mother

A Missoula man is facing charges for allegedly defrauding his 76-year-old mother out of thousands of dollars. Justin Tomlinson is facing two charges for Exploitation of an Older Person and Forgery regarding 19 checks that were cashed or deposited into his account.

The checks totaled $9,265 and named Tomlinson as the payee according to court documents.

Bank officials became suspicions when comparing the signatures from the check to the signature on file for Tomlinson's month. The affidavit notes that the signatures didn't match.

The bank and Adult Protection Service contacted the mother who denied writing the checks and on June 2 law enforcement located Tomlinson.

The affidavit reports that he gave a brief statement saying he had permission from his mom to sign her name. When interviewed separately, she said this wasn't true.

Both charges are felonies with exploitation punishable by 10 years in prison and/or a $10,00 fine; felony forgery is punishable by 20 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.