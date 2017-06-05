AP FACT CHECK: Trump lags in filling government posts - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

AP FACT CHECK: Trump lags in filling government posts

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing Democrats for not approving his nominees, but an AP Fact Check finds his blame is misplaced. It's the president who is lagging in naming candidates for key government posts.
    
The nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service says Trump has so far nominated 110 people for 559 positions. At the same point during his first term, Barack Obama had selected 252 nominees. The group's data show that 40 Trump nominees have been confirmed, compared with 151 for Obama.
    
Trump tweeted Monday that Democrats "are taking forever" to confirm his nominees, including ambassadors.
    
Democrats fired back. The top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, says only five would-be ambassadors are awaiting action out of dozens of slots to be filled by the president.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

