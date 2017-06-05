AP FACT CHECK: Trump lags in filling government posts

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
Tinch tells us team work is imperative. If one rower is out of sync with the other 20 rowers, the boat will not run smoothly.
Tinch tells us team work is imperative. If one rower is out of sync with the other 20 rowers, the boat will not run smoothly.
West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.
West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.
Glacier National Park will host their BioBlitz at Apgar, St. Mary and North Fork from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and participants are free to come and go as they please.
Glacier National Park will host their BioBlitz at Apgar, St. Mary and North Fork from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and participants are free to come and go as they please.
John Fraley with Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us the cause of the bear’s death is still unknown.
John Fraley with Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us the cause of the bear’s death is still unknown.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Congressman Greg Gianforte maybe getting more time to make his court appearance. After landing a citation for assault, Gianforte was given until June 7 to appear, but if both parties come to an agreement on a new date that could change.
Congressman Greg Gianforte maybe getting more time to make his court appearance. After landing a citation for assault, Gianforte was given until June 7 to appear, but if both parties come to an agreement on a new date that could change.
POLSON- The search for a Nebraska Man who fell into the former Kerr Dam is still on. Monday morning Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said his search crews were getting ready to check deep pools on the Flathead River with an underwater camera.
POLSON- The search for a Nebraska Man who fell into the former Kerr Dam is still on. Monday morning Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said his search crews were getting ready to check deep pools on the Flathead River with an underwater camera.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.