US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
    
The high court ruled 8-1 on May 30 that state courts don't have jurisdiction over a railroad company headquartered elsewhere just because it has tracks running through those states.
    
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in the opinion that deciding the workers' cases in Montana would be a violation of the Texas-based BNSF's due process rights under the 14th Amendment.
    
The Montana Supreme Court ruled a year ago that railroad workers have special protections that allow them to file injury lawsuits wherever their employers do business.
    
BNSF officials argued that would allow "forum shopping," or filing lawsuits in courts likely to favor the plaintiffs.

