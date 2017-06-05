Orange St. closure construction schedule

A schedule for the I-90 Exit 104 Orange St closure has been sent out by Knife River.

Monday 6/5 night

Traffic Control: Close Orange St at N 3rd St W. Close the east bound on and off ramp. Close the west bound on and off ramp.

Time: Close 9:00 PM Open 6:00 AM

Work: We will complete the crossing of the new water line at the intersection of Orange and 3rd. We will also do the grading work on the east bound on and off ramp and the grading work on the north side of Orange where the west bound ramps join.

Tuesday 6/6 night

Traffic Control: Orange St will be detoured around work site. Close the east bound on and off ramp.

Time: Detour 9:00 PM Open 6:00 AM

Work: Continue the grading work on the east bound on and off ramps. (if necessary, we might get it all done Monday night)

Wednesday 6/7 night

Traffic Control: Orange St will be detoured around work site 6:00 PM. Close Orange St at N 3rd St W. Close the east bound on and off ramp. Close the west bound on and off ramp 7:00 PM.

Time: Detour Orange 6:00 PM Close Orange and Exit 7:00 PM Open 6:00 AM

Work: Complete the storm structure over the existing storm piping in the middle of Orange by 3rd. Complete associated storm piping on Orange. Demo curb sidewalk and stumps on the east side of Orange. Pave east bound on and off ramp and north side of Orange where the west bound ramps join.

Thursday and Friday nights

Work: Work on the storm piping and structures on 3rd. Orange St. and Exits will be open.