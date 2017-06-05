Gianforte may receive extension for court appearance

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

Congressman Greg Gianforte maybe getting more time to make his court appearance. After landing a citation for assault, Gianforte was given until June 7 to appear, but if both parties come to an agreement on a new date that could change.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert says this isn’t unusual.

“Very frequently someone who has written a citation and asked appear in a lower court - they can ask to be accommodated if they have a work schedule or the schedule to be out-of-state for a while,” he said.

After winning the Special Election, Gianforte is required to head to Washington D.C. to be sworn in, giving him two very different appointments to make.

Currently Lambert says he’s working with Gianforte’s attorney and Ben Jacobs to find a court date that works for all parties.

If they can agree on a date, it’ll then be submitted to the judge for final say.

Although this could draw out the process, according to Lambert, a resolution to this case is a priority to both parties:

“Everyone involved wants this matter over sooner rather than later, but there are a number of things involved that are very important to Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Gianforte,” which might prevent an agreement from being reached.

Democrats are questioning if this really is a priority for the new congressman-elect. The Montana Democratic Party asked if Gianforte has enough time to file for re-election, then why isn’t he finding time to go to court?

On June 2 he filed the paperwork.

“Greg Gianforte isn’t focused on his legal troubles or apologizing to his assault victim, and he’s certainly not focused on the people of Montana,” Chris Meagher said, the spokesperson for the Montana Democratic. “Instead, as usual, he’s thinking about his next political move.”

In response, Gianforte's press spokesperson Shane Scanlon released the statement below.

"Greg has always said that if he won the Special Election, he would run for re-election in 2018."

The incident has gathered responses beyond Montana’s political parties.

"There's been a tremendous amount of interest in the case and not just from the media,” Lambert said. “I've spoken with a good number of Montana citizens about the case and that has taken a deal of my time since the day after the election. It's no secret the cases there and there's a great deal of entrance and I've spoken with a lot of folks who are in who are interested in it."

As of now though a judge hasn’t changed the date. Gianforte has until Wednesday morning to make an appearance.