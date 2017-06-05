Search crews to use 'underwater cameras' in search for missing Nebraska man

The search for a Nebraska Man who fell into the former Kerr Dam is still on.

Monday morning Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said his search crews were getting ready to check deep pools on the Flathead River with an underwater camera. There are areas in the river that can get to a depth of about 70 feet.

Bell's big concern though is the high swift water.

"it is a real danger to all," said Sheriff Bell in an email. "So we have to take some time to get ready so all of us can be safe as possible."

Last week, Lake County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

Richard Mitchell, 23, Minatare Nebraska. When he feel Mitchell was with two other people Marissa Scott, 22 from Gering, Nebraska, and Nathaniel Garcia of Gering.

Sheriff Don Bell reports that they crossed guard rails at the dam and passed warning signs at the scenic overlook. While working their way down the cliff face to the east-side of the scenic lookout, Mitchell fell into the water.

Sheriff Bell also said Monday, his agency is still looking and following any leads that might help.