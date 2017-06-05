Search for missing Nebraska man heads to deeper waters

Law enforcement is gearing up for another search tactic to find 23-year-old Richard Mitchell, who fell from the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam on May 31.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says crews will be deploying on a somewhat dangerous mission to search deep pools in the river with underwater cameras. With high swift water, they're taking time to properly prepare to reduce risk.

Sheriff Bell previously mentioned that there are areas in the river that can get to a depth of about 70 feet. On June 1 temperatures at the surface of the water were about 55-degrees.

Mitchell disappeared after he fell while hiking with friends in a restricted zone. They attempted to rescue him, but Mitchell went around a bend and vanished from their sight.

Last week 40 agencies were currently working on the case.