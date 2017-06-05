Newspaper: Harvard pulls student offers over online comments - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Newspaper: Harvard pulls student offers over online comments

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
    
The Harvard Crimson (http://bit.ly/2s9vmKV ) says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities.
    
The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.
    
The Crimson did not identify the students. Students in the group could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press.
    
A Harvard spokeswoman told the AP that the school doesn't comment on the admission status of individual students.
    
Harvard tells admitted students that offers can be withdrawn for behavior that "brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/5/2017 9:57:00 AM (GMT -6:00)

