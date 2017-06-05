Trial set to begin Monday in 2016 triple slaying in Belfry - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trial set to begin Monday in 2016 triple slaying in Belfry

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A trial is scheduled to begin Monday in District Court in Red Lodge in a 2016 triple slaying.
    
Robert LeCou is charged with killing his wife, her sister and the sister's husband April 5, 2016 in Belfry - a small town in south-central Montana just north of the Wyoming border. LeCou, who is 40, was arrested three days later at his mother's house in Nine Mile Falls, Washington.
    
LeCou is charged with three counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of 54-year-old Karen Hill-LeCou, 72-year-old Sharon Hill-Lamb and 76-year-old Lloyd Lamb.
    
Prosecutors say LeCou and his wife were helping to care for Lloyd Lamb.
    
LeCou served 10 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1999 beating death of a homeless man in Fort Worth, Texas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/5/2017 9:08:34 AM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.