Trump uses Twitter to go after London mayor - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump uses Twitter to go after London mayor

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is again attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter.
    
Trump tweeted Monday morning that Khan had offered a "pathetic excuse" and "had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement."
    
Trump added that the media "is working hard to sell it!"
    
On Sunday Trump leveled an inaccurate criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying the mayor was telling people there was "no reason to be alarmed" about the attack. The mayor had instead been telling London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city following the attack.
    
Later Khan's spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump's "ill-informed" tweet.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.