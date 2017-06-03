Emergency incident on London Bridge

Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.

At 12:00 am London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby. Soon after they responded to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away. The Metropolitan Police says armed officers have been sent to the scenes and shots were fired. They did not say if officers fired the shots. The force has tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so. A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May says she is being briefed on the incident at London Bridge. The spokesman says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated. May has not commented yet but in the past she has convened her emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra after major incident. Britain's official terror threat had recently been lowered from "critical" after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. U.S. President Donald Trump's spokesman says Trump has been briefed by his national security team and he will be provided with updates.

11:10 p.m. London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians. An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates. Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.

By 11:40 PM British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge. Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle. Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they're responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby. He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known

Photo: Ben Kelly / Twitter