Emergency incident on London Bridge

Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.
Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.
West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.
Montana US representative elect Greg Gianforte has yet to appear in court on an assault misdemeanor and citation in Bozeman.
Montana US representative elect Greg Gianforte has yet to appear in court on an assault misdemeanor and citation in Bozeman.
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.