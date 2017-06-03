Annual fishing derby takes place at the Bozeman Pond

Saturday, children ages 2-13 made their way to the Bozeman Pond for the annual fishing derby. Children have been fishing in this annual derby for close to 20 years and the Optimist Club has no plans of ever ending it.

Amy Hanson Treasurer for the Optimist Club and Event Organizer said, “It allows people to come and get together at the pond and really enjoy it for what it was used for, kind of remind people that it is here, you can fish here.”

Hanson is expecting a big turnout for this annual event.

“25 to about 150, so I’m thinking for how beautiful it is today it will be about 150.”

Jeff Johnston who has been fishing for more than 30 years loves experiencing this with his kids.

“I think this event is wonderful, it gets kids out, you get to teach them how to fish, you get to pass on knowledge that I learned from my dad,” said Johnston.

Same goes for Chauzz Elswick, he said fishing is one of the big reasons why they moved to Bozeman.

“It’s really special, it’s really nice, this is his first time.”

The winner of the event gets to take home 50 dollars and brand new fishing poles are handed out as well.