Dragon Boat racers prep for Dragon Boat Festival

The warm weather has people enjoying the outdoors. This includes the Flathead Dragonflies, a competitive Dragon Boat racing team.

Alida Tinch, President of the Flathead Dragonflies tells us she got inspired to race about five years ago after watching the first Drag Boat race in Lakeside.

Tinch explains, "After the original first festival here in the Flathead there was a group of us that thought this is really something we really wanted to do so we got together and formed a team."

Tinch tells us team work is imperative. If one rower is out of sync with the other 20 rowers, the boat will not run smoothly.

The rowers rely on the drummer which keeps a steady beat for the rowers to follow. We spoke with drummer Julia Vanek who explains why the drummer is such a crucial role.

Vanek says, "The drummer will watch everyone in the boat and make sure they're all in sync."

The way rowers are seated in the boat, it’s sometimes difficult for everyone in the boat to see Vanek. And because of this the rowers in the back sometimes slip behind the rowers in the front.

Vanek elaborates, "The drummer will slow the front down so the back can keep up."

The goal is to get to the finish line the fastest. If you want to learn more about the Dragon boat races visit this website. Racing days are September 9th and 10th on Flathead Lake in Lakeside.