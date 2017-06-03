Glacier plow crews near Logan Pass - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Glacier plow crews near Logan Pass

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

According to nps.gov plowing for Glacier Park’s 2017 season is in progress.  Lauren Alley with the park tells us plow crews typically start on West and East sides of the park and plow towards Logan Pass until all of the snow is cleared. 

West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.

The Hudson Bay Road Crew has plowed to the East Side Tunnel, located about 16.5 miles from St. Mary. They will continue working on removing snow and debris in the area before the East Side Tunnel.

Photo courtesy of Glacier National Park Flikr account

