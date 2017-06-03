Glacier Park hosts first mushroom BioBlitz

Glacier National Park is hosting their first BioBlitz on June 9th and June 11th at Glacier and Waterton Lakes National Parks. Glacier National Park will host their BioBlitz at Apgar, St. Mary and North Fork from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and participants are free to come and go as they please.

The purpose of BioBlitz is for visitors to learn and work alongside taxonomic experts to learn more about fungal diversity, specifically in the Crown of the Continent.

The park says participants are asked to use the iNaturalist app to record field observations and are encouraged to download the app before coming to the park. According to iTunes, iNaturalist is a place where you can record what you see in nature, meet other nature lovers, and learn about the natural world.

This event is free and open to all age groups and skill levels. Registration is required, to register visit https://www.nps.gov/rlc/crown/bioblitz.htm or contact CCRLC at (406)-888-7944 or email Evan Portier at evan_portier@nps.gov for more information.