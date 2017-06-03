Sen. Tester wants to expand Veterans Treatment Courts in Great Falls

The state of Montana has one of the highest rates in the country when it comes to Veteran suicides. Friday, U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced $325,000 to expand the Veterans Treatment Courts in Great Falls.

Veterans Treatment Courts are an alternative to the basic criminal justice system for Vets who are struggling with addiction.

Tester released a statement saying, “Our service men and women risk everything to protect the people of this country and often endure mental and physical trauma as a result. We owe our veterans a chance at redemption and recovery, and that’s exactly what Veterans Treatment Courts do.”

The funding will come from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.