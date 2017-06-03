Legendary animator making gallery appearances in Montana

An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week.

He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few.

You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.

"Now Emily, what would you like me to draw here," says Ron Campbell to seven year old Emily Fritch. "A Scooby Doo?"

When Ron Campbell first started drawing Scooby Doo, Emily Fritch's mother wasn't even born yet. But today she's getting a little piece of history from a legend in the industry, one of the people responsible for Yellow Submarine.

"He asked me if I would help out by doing some character animation for the film," says Ron as he sits in the L.A. Design Gallery in Missoula. "So, my colleague and I, Duane Crowler, animated about 12 minutes of the film and it took us 8 months."

While Yellow Submarine is iconic, it might be Ron's work on Saturday morning cartoons for which he is most famous. Whether you're talking about the Smurfs, or Yogi Bear - - the Flintstones, the Beatles, Beadle Bailey or the Jetsons, every one of Ron's drawings seems to come with a story."

"Progress is going to develop further all in good ways. There's not going to be any wars, or catastrophy or dystopia," says Ron about the Jetsons. "All the gags based on an imaginary stone-aged life!" he chuckles about the Flintstones.

But beyond all of his very famous cartoons, Ron is most proud of The Big Blue Marble, for which he received a Peabody and an Emmy.

"It introduced children all over the world to how children all over the world live."

We had Ron walk us around the gallery a bit. He spoke about how Ringo was made into the goofy one in the Beatles cartoon.

"We needed comic relief. We needed an idiot. And we made Ringo the idiot." What did Ringo think of that? "Well," Ron says. "He came out of the first screening saying, 'They made me the idiot!'"

Ron says most people come up to him at galleries and tell him how happy he made them as children.

"I get embarrassed by that," he says. "But still it's very heartening to know that the work we did brought such happiness."

Ron Campbell is at the L.A. Design Gallery in Missoula through Sunday, June 4th, and the Style A Gallery in Bozeman on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6th and 7th.