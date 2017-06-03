Legendary animator making gallery appearances in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Congressman Greg Gianforte maybe getting more time to make his court appearance. After landing a citation for assault, Gianforte was given until June 7 to appear, but if both parties come to an agreement on a new date that could change.
POLSON- The search for a Nebraska Man who fell into the former Kerr Dam is still on. Monday morning Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said his search crews were getting ready to check deep pools on the Flathead River with an underwater camera.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
A Missoula man is facing charges for allegedly defrauding his 76-year-old mother out of thousands of dollars. Justin Tomlinson is facing two charges for exploitation of older person and forgery regarding 19 checks that were cashed or deposited into his account.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
