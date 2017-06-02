Montana US Representative-elect Greg Gianforte hasn't appeared in court yet

Montana US representative elect Greg Gianforte has yet to appear in court on an assault misdemeanor and citation in Bozeman.

Greg Gianforte will check in to appear in court for his citation at Justice Court at the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center.

Many reporters, protesters and those lining up for open court filled the hallways at the law and justice center waiting for Gianforte to appear in court.

Some protestors held flags and signs with sayings like “free speech zone” and “journalism is patriotic.”

ABC FOX Montana spoke with the protesters at the Law and Justice Center and they said they're here to say show that the freedom of speech is important to Montanans.

“So we've been seeing a dangerous trend I guess where the media is villain-fied if they don't present favorable views according to your political beliefs and now what we've seen that this has moved into the realm of intimidating the press,” said Brandon Hardin “We're here to let Gianforte and other know that we will not stand for an attack on the press an attack on the first amendment because that's an attack on our freedom. “

Gianforte has until June 7th to appear before a judge to face charges.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

The Gallatin County Clerks Office tells me Gianoforte can request a continuance and if granted he could come at a later date next week.