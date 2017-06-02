Fire season is upon us, are you prepared?

Experts have predicted a slow start to fire season this year, but the Custer Gallatin National Forest Service is ready to jump into action whenever a fire occurs.

Marianne Baumberger a fire prevention tech said, "We know that the snow pack was pretty good, we've been getting showers, but at any time Mother Nature can decided to shut all the water off and it can get hot and dry.”

Baumberger continued to say that it's not just the forest service’s job to get ready for fire season, the public should be prepared too.

"We are always going to have fires at some point, so it's important for landowners that live near the forest who also prepare and get ready in case we have a bigger fire season."

During fire season make sure to prepare your house, don't let chains drag on the ground if you are pulling a trailer, and if the grass is dry don't drive on it. Most importantly, if you light a campfire drown it out before you leave.

"And you can see, there's a lot of steam in there, so there is no way that I can touch that fire yet, still pretty hot. So I have to drown it some more. And just like the firefighters coal trail when they are working ona fire, you have to make sure that you can actually touch the ashes before you leave," said Baumberger

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke visited the National Incident Fire Command Center in Boise today for a tour and briefing on the upcoming wildfire season. He released a statement saying, "It is critical that firefighters have the right tools, resources, and flexibility to allow them to do their jobs safely and effectively."

Baumberger also adds that we live in a fire adapted eco system here in Montana, which means fire is a part of everyday life.