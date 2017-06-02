Allergy season picking up in Montana

Springtime means people will not only be outdoors, but also exposed to the pollen on Montana's grass and trees.

Nurse Arlon Bennet of Allergy and Asthma Care said the last few weeks have been very busy.

"We are extremely busy seeing lots of people come in with allergy symptoms whether it be eye, nasal congestion, increased shortness of breath."

Bennet said the most common causes for allergies she sees are pollen from grass and trees. She suggests if people are outdoors they should take a shower when they return home. Pet owners should also wash their animals when returning home to prevent the spread of pollen around their home.

Allergy and Asthma Care offers a treatment called immune therapy. Through tongue tablets or injections, they can preemptively decrease allergy symptoms for the next allergy season. Bennett says the treatment is 30 percent more effective than taking over-the-counter medicine to treat symptoms.

The Center for Disease Control says more than 50 million Americans are affected by allergies every year.