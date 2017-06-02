Authorities investigate the death of a male grizzly bear

Officials retrieved the body of a male grizzly bear from the Stillwater Creek off of Farm to Market Road in Whitefish.

John Fraley with Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us the cause of the bear’s death is still unknown. He also tells us law enforcement will decide whether to press criminal charges once they have a suspect.

With only a thousand grizzly bears left in the Northern Continental Divide Fraley tells us if the grizzly’s death is ruled as criminal the situation could become very serious.

Fraley explains, “The grizzly bear is a threatened species and it's a very serious matter when a bear is killed illegally."

While Fraley doesn’t know the cause of death he explains that mistaken identity can be a cause of grizzly death.

Fraley says, “Mistaken identity with black bear hunting is a very small percentage of mortalities, it's only about 3-4 percent of mortalities, but we don't know that we don't know why this bear was killed."

If a suspect is found guilty in the state of Montana they could be fined up to ten thousand dollars and face jail time.

Anyone with information regarding this grizzly’s death is strongly urged to come forward and contact US Fish and Wildlife Services with any information.

A $2,000 reward may be available for information leading to a conviction.