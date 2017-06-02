Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A national coalition of press groups is asking a congressional ethics panel to consider disciplinary measures against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is charged with throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before the election.
    
Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge, which further intensified attention to a race that had already garnered wide national coverage.
    
Gianforte won Montana's only congressional seat during a May 25 special election, despite the last-minute fracas at his Bozeman headquarters.
    
A reporter for the Guardian, Ben Jacobs, said he was body slammed by Gianforte while trying to interview him about a GOP-authored health care bill.
    
A Fox News team in the room at the time corroborated Jacobs' account.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

