Strong thunderstorms this weekend

MISSOULA -

Saturday and Sunday the Northern Rockies will be affected by thunderstorms with the potential for severe storms on Sunday. Strong winds and small stream flooding are our main concerns for impacts from these storms.

IMPACTS AND CONFIDENCE

  • Thunderstorms: High confidence
  • Timing: High confidence
  • Winds over 60 mph: Medium confidence
  • Flooding: Low confidence

DETAILS AND TIMING

  • Saturday Thunderstorms.
    • Slight chance of severe thunderstorms over central Idaho, mostly Clearwater county.
    • Storms will start in the evening and may last after mid-night.
    • Biggest threats are heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds.
    • Small streams in central Idaho are in much better shape than Western Montana, so small stream flooding is much less of a concern in central Idaho.
    • Western Montana is only expected to have general thunderstorms.
  • Sunday Thunderstorms.
    • Best chance for strong storms with winds over 60 mph in central Idaho and western Montana.
    • Western Montana streams in the Bitterroot valley, Flathead valley, and most of northwestern Montana are running high and are susceptible to flooding.
      • It is unlikely that storms will be moving slow enough for a single storm to cause flooding in any given basin.
      • If several storms track over the same basin, then it is likely there will be small stream flooding there.
    • Large hail is possible but unlikely, however, some storms may have a lot of small hail.

