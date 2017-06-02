Name released of man who fell in Polson dam

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.

Richard Mitchell, 23, Minatare Nebraska. When he feel Mitchell was with two other people Marissa Scott, 22 from Gering, Nebraska, and Nathaniel Garcia of Gering.

Sheriff Don Bell reports that they crossed guard rails at the dam and passed warning signs at the scenic overlook. While working their way down the cliff face to the east-side of the scenic lookout, Mitchell fell into the water.

The search for him is ongoing with a specialized dog team to assist.

Officers from lake County and Tribal fish and game are still looking over the river for signs of Mitchell.

A Two Bear Air helicopter flew the river several times in attempt to locate him as well. It's been two days since he fell.