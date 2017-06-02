Evergreen crash cleared from intersection

The incident has been cleared. Stillwater Electric is on site to fix the stoplight.

Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.

A stop light has been disabled after a truck appears to have crashed into. The second vehicle, a sedan, hit the back of the truck's trailer.

Evergreen Fire Rescue is on site with Montana Highway Patrol and Kalispell Police.

Traffic is slow as law enforcement work the scene. Expect delays.