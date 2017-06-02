Wildlife officials investigating grizzly bear shooting death

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - State and federal wildlife officials are investigating after a male grizzly bear that had been shot to death was found in the Stillwater River in northwestern Montana.

Investigators believe the bear may have been dumped off a bridge west of Whitefish between May 25 and May 28, when boaters found the carcass in the water.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Farm to Market Road Bridge to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 406-329-3000 or the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks at 1-800-TIP-MONT. A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to a conviction

