Finally Friday and sunshine is already returning to Montana, just in time for the for the weekend. It'll be sunglasses and sunscreen weather into Saturday, then look for increasing clouds and afternoon t'storms by Sunday. We could see some river flooding next week too. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 78°/44° Butte: 70°/42° Kalispell: 73°/43° Missoula: 74°/46°