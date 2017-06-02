Five local businesses burglarized in Dillon

A burglary crime spree hits local shops in the downtown area of Dillon.

Last week five businesses were broken into in the span of just several hours.

However, one local business owner said he isn't worried about the incident, but said that local businesses should be prepared if an incident like this was to happen again.

For owner of Atomic 79, Dan Schwarz, having security cameras and alarms is all about protecting his business and himself.

"The folks that got robbed, I feel bad for them because that's very personal. It's really a personal thing. It isn't like driving by and throwing eggs at your building. It's taking part of you away. If you are the owner and operator of this business, this is you, it’s what you do,” said Schwarz.

As for the Dillon Police Department, it only took hours to piece together who it was.

"We able to get the identity of the suspect through victims and witnesses who looked at surveillance and were able to do a timeline on where our suspect was…” said Dillon Chief of Police, Don Guiberson.

Dillon Chief of Police, Don Guiberson, said the suspect is 21-year-old Dillon resident, Bryce Noctor.

Figuring out who was behind the burglaries all started when a local bank was reported broken into.

Once Dillon Officers were on the scene a series of phone calls from other businesses were also claiming the same thing.

Noctor is being held on $100,000 bond and charges are pending from Beaverhead County Attorney's Office.