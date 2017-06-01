Lose That Winter Weight - Week 12

This summer-like weather means a lot of people will be eating ice cream, cotton candy, hot dogs,

but not David Winter, because he's continuing to lose that Winter weight right.

David and his partner in health, Aubrey Nielsen with U-104.5 / JACK 105.9, are winding-down their three-month journey to health-dom - - just one week to go,

"Not fair,” says David. “We had a sundae-social at work today. I think Aubrey sent it over."

Even with the extra ice cream, David holds tough at 189 pounds.

“Three more weeks,” David says. “I really want to pour it on so I can get down to hopefully 180 and below."

Now it's time for Aubrey to step on the scale. She's also plateauing a bit at about 164. But, it doesn't seem to bother her.

"I'm getting close to my goal pant size,” says Aubrey Nielsen, U-104.5/JACK 105.9. I had to go out and get some new clothes, since none of my workout gear was really fitting and needed something for summer. and I got down four pant sizes. I'm like, 'Oh my God. That's amazing!' I mean, the scale didn't exactly reflect this week what I'm feeling inside, but that's fine. The scale will catch up eventually."

David says, "Here's the reality of getting old. My knees are killing me. I think it may have happened at a softball game. One way or the other, I can barely walk, so we are going to have to adjust our workout.

“No problem, upper body,” says Jacob Levin, FUEL Fitness trainer. “I'm going to smoke you. One of the great things that one of my old trainers told me was that when you're hurt, make your workouts just as miserable if not more so. You can do it. And for some reason it tends to get people healthy quicker."

“Miserable does sound fun," says David.

“Switch it up and keep it fun," says Shania Parker, FUEL Fitness trainer.

David points at Shania’s shirt.

“What do you have to say about your shirt, there?"

“Suck it up, buttercup!" says Shania.

Aubrey quips, “That’s what we’ve been doing!”

