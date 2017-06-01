Construction on the new "Glacier Town Center" is on schedule - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Construction on the new "Glacier Town Center" is on schedule

Posted: Updated:

Construction on the new "Glacier Town Center" off of Highway 93 in Kalispell is on schedule.

Many residents remember back in 2004 when the original intent of this property was the "Glacier Town Center.”

This proposed “town center” was a 750 square foot mall but was eventually tossed out.

Superintendent Melvin Nahrgang with LHC construction tells us construction on the Ford dealership has begun and sewer and water have been installed on the property.

The site is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.