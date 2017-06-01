Donate to Juliana's fund, 9-year-old who lost her life

Money is being raised to help assist the family of the nine-year-old girl who died over the weekend after tripping into arch falls outside of Bozeman.

Family Promise of the Gallatin Valley, is trying to raise 12-thousand dollars for the family of Juliana Currie. It's trying to raise enough money to help pay for Juliana’s burial costs and her family's cross-country travel and transportation expenses.

Christine Armstrong, Outreach Manager at Family Promise says the community support has been amazing, and organizers have already raised six-thousand dollars.

Armstrong said, “Personally, you know the phone has been ringing off the hook and I’ve been answering calls from people of all sorts. You know, whether it’s just a concerned community members or parents or teachers from her school, she went to Longfellow Elementary, it’s just been incredible.”

If you would like to donate, you can make a check out to family promise and deliver it to 429 East Story Street in Bozeman. Or you can click here and donate online. The celebration of Juliana’s life will take place at the Lindley center tomorrow at 4 pm.