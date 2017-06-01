Plan being formed to end homelessness in Missoula

Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.

Amy Allison Thompson, Executive Director of the Poverello Center, is helping form a plan with other centers in Missoula. This will be a part of the 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness issued by Mayor John Engen in 2012.

Thompson says the plan involves what she calls a "coordinated entry system". Through this system organizations who work with the homeless and low-income housing will use a common assessment tool to evaluate the people they serve.

Thompson says this will be able to focus services for those who need them most more effectively.

"I love the idea of coordinated entry because it really helps us take a bit more of an active role in our community, collaborating with other service

providers to really work to address homelessness in our community and work with the 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness," said Thompson.

She and others hope this plan emulates other programs across the nation. A similar plan instituted in Portland, Oregon allowed more than 12,000 people to find homes. Thompson said the plan is still in the works.

In 2016 a national survey reported that almost 400 people in Missoula are homeless.