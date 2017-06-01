Summer season is here, time for students to get a job

Summer season is upon us, which means it's time to start up those barbecues and hit the lake. It also means it's time for college and high school students to find a summer job.

Every parent knows their kid needs a job for the summer while they take their summer break from school. In Montana, plenty of summer jobs are opening up.

Some students choose harvest jobs, some work at restaurants, and some even lifeguard. Joshua Dutoit customer service manager at Bozeman Hot Springs, says they post to Montana State University job forums to draw in college students.

"You know, ever since we have opened up these new pools with this outdoor area, our summers have gotten a lot busier and we have a lot more things going on. We are able to hire staff members and are able to pull in those college kids that are more open during the summer time," said Dutoit.

We looked up a quick statistic from the bureau of labor. Summer jobs are on the rise. Last summer, those aged 16 to 24 worked close to two million more jobs than the previous year.