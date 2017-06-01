Montana gov: Withdrawal from climate accord 'dangerous' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana gov: Withdrawal from climate accord 'dangerous'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's governor says President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement is "short-signed and dangerous."
    
Democrat Steve Bullock issued a statement Thursday saying Montana farmers and ranchers along with hunters, anglers and skiers are aware that climate change is real and poses a threat to the state's economy and way of life.
    
Trump once called climate change a "hoax."
    
Bullock says we should face the challenge and work to find solutions, not pretend it doesn't exist.
    
Under the agreement, the U.S. agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
    
Steve Charter, a rancher and past chairman of the Northern Plains Resource Council, says climate change has led to increasingly large wildfires and drought. He says leaving the Paris agreement could hurt the development of renewable energy in Montana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

