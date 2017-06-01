Hotel vs. vacation rental, which do you prefer?

With summer fast approaching Whitefish is gearing up for the height of tourist season.

But with all the alternative vacation rentals, are services like Airbnb or Vacation Rental by Owner threatening local hotels and Inns in the area?

Edna White, Director of sales and marketing with the Firebrand and The Lodge at Whitefish Lake tells us she hasn’t noticed an impact on the hotel’s business.

Amanda Faulconer, manager of the Downtowner Inn in Whitefish elaborates saying vacation rentals are different than hotels.

Faulconer says, “People either want to stay at an Airbnb or they want to stay at a hotel it just depends on their preference."

Whitefish local Suzanne Long echoes Faulconer’s statement.

Long explains, “It's an alternative to a hotel, but it isn't for somebody who really likes hotels. They would probably not opt to do this."

Long has been using her basement as an Airbnb for almost two years and tells us she loves it.

After Long’s husband’s health started declining she wanted a way to make an income while being close to her husband, so Airbnb was the perfect option. But it wasn’t easy. Long tells us the reconstruction was pricey and it will take two years in the Airbnb business before she can start making a profit.

Long’s space also had to be approved by Fire Marshals and the County Health Department. But she tells us there are benefits to staying in an Airbnb, such as privacy and extra space.

Long says, “You have a lot of space, you have three bedrooms and two bathrooms down here. You have a private patio there's a lot of privacy."

Not only does the rented space have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, but it has a completely separate entrance for guests. During the height of tourist season Long’s Airbnb can go up to $170 a night.