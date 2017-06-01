Museum of the Rockies takes you back in time - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Museum of the Rockies takes you back in time

BOZEMAN -

The Living History Farm is now open for the summer in Bozeman. Presented by the Museum of the Rockies, the farm takes you back in time to a historically accurate and working Montana homestead.

Costume interpreters will give guided tours through the “Tinsley House” that was built in 1890. The house became an attraction for the Museum of the Rockies back in 1980. The interpreters cook on a wood stove, grow their own vegetables and raise chickens. Absolutely no electricity is used in this house as they operate as if it were the year 1890. They even draw water from a well.

The History Living Farm opened May 27th and will remain open until September 10th. 

The tour is free of charge.   

