River levels kept low for Polson dam search - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

River levels kept low for Polson dam search

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
POLSON -

The search continues for the 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Se?liš Ksanka Qlispe? Dam in Polson early Wednesday afternoon. 

Energy Keepers Incorporated is keeping river levels as low as they can to aid crews during the search. 

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says specialized K9 unites and tribal rangers are combing the river Thursday afternoon, but there hasn't been an update on the man's potential location.

