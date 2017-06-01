Dollars and Sense: Don't get caught in a scammer's 'storm'

Weather watchers are not the only people keeping a close eye on this storm system. So are scammers.

When fast-blowing winds and heavy rains down trees and break branches, they can leave your yard or driveway in disarray.

But the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to not fall for easy fixes.

Marketplace Director Dan Buchta advises homeowners to be aware of tree service contractors who approach you.

Buchta says that these "fly-by-night" scammers will often pressure you to make an immediate decision about cleaning up your property, offer you an usually low price to do the job, and ask you to pay for it in advance.

Ban says that spending a just a couple of minutes to research the company could save you a lot of money in the long run.

"Do yourself a favor. Tell them you're going to call them back in an hour. Get their business card, and then go inside and do a little bit of research," Buchta says. "It might be as simple as going to their website to see how their website is built out. Or it might be Googling them to see what pops up. Of course, I would recommend going to www.bbb.org and looking at their business profile there to see if they have any complaints against them."

Buchta also offers these helpful tips to avoid a tree service scam:

- Make sure you don't give too big of a deposit. A general rule for giving someone a deposit is 25% of the cost of the service.

- Make sure you pay with a check/credit card. This will allow you to cancel your check or work with your credit card company to get your money back in the event of a scam.

- Get services in writing. This will hold you and the tree trimming/removal service company accountable for exactly what work needs to be done.

- Review you insurance policy to find out if the service is coverage by your insurance company.

If you find yourself needing to clean your yard following a recent storm, check out the Better Business Bureau's website to avoid falling victim to a tree trimming scam.