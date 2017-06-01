Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Video game developer chooses a Montana setting for new game

MONTANA -

The latest release of a major video game series will be set in Montana and promoted with video shot near Poplar, bringing Big Sky Country to millions of consumers worldwide.

According to a press release from the Montana Department of Commerce “Far Cry 5” will take place in fictional Hope County, Montana. Players will have a large game world to explore while fighting off a hostile occupation of the county. In between the action, players will get a taste of Montana’s outdoor recreation with hunting and fishing challenges.

In the press release Montana Film Commissioner Allison Whitmer said, “We know from the film industry that movies can be some of the best tools available for promoting a destination, but the interactive nature of video games represents an exciting opportunity we’ve never quite had before.”

The “Far Cry” series is published by Ubisoft, which is also known for “Assassin’s Creed” and several franchises branded under the Tom Clancy name. Since 2004, sales of “Far Cry” games have reached more than 42 million.

Although usually set in exotic, foreign locations such as the Himalayas and a fictional African country, “Far Cry 5” will be the first entry set in America. It’s scheduled to be released in February 2018.

