Tester announces nearly $9 million for airport infrastructure - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tester announces nearly $9 million for airport infrastructure

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced today, as part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s infrastructure and #ConnectMT, that 20 Montana airports will receive a total of nearly $9 million to expand and update, and improve their facilities.

“When you live in Big Sky Country, sometimes you’ve got to fly to get you where you’re going,” said Tester, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “That’s why responsibly investing in Montana’s airports is so important, because air travel supports good-paying jobs, our tourism economy, our businesses, and our Big Sky way of life.”

The funding is awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program which provides grants to airports across the country looking to improve or expand their facilities. The specific allocation of grants is as follows:

  • Eureka Airport - $88,135
    • To upgrade runway safety and airport security equipment.
  • Billings Logan International Airport - $1,631,774
    • To reconstruct a runway.     
  • L. M. Clayton Airport (Wolf Point) - $346,582
    • To finish construction on a new hangar and update the airport’s runway guidance system.
  • Twin Bridges Airport - $117,542
    • To update the airport’s Master Plan.
  • Cut Bank International - $191,003
    • To maintain and update multiple runways.
  • Sidney-Richland Municipal Airport - $504,000
    • To acquire snow removal equipment.     
  • Wokal Field/Glasgow International Airport - $82,678
    • To construct a new fueling facility and upgrade the airport’s parking lot.     
  • Havre City-County Airport - $1,216,934
    • To update a runway and improve its aircraft maintenance area.  
  • Ennis-Big Sky Airport - $239,070
    • To acquire snow removal equipment, install a weather reporting system, update a runway, and improve aircraft maintenance area.  
  • Fort Benton Airport - $53,686
    • To replace and update the airport’s current navigation system and upgrade security measures.         
  • Townsend Airport - $171,000
    • To maintain and update multiple runways and improve its aircraft maintenance area.          
  • Big Sandy Airport - $75,863
    • To upgrade its electrical system, replace navigational equipment and improve its aircraft maintenance area.  
  • Helena Regional Airport - $705,306
    • To redesign and expand its terminal building.       
  • Ronan Airport - $191,158
    • To install new weather reporting equipment.
  • Shelby Airport - $567,876
    • To construct a new 10,000 square foot hangar building.
  • Conrad Airport - $587,590
    • To construct a new hangar building, update multiple runways, and install a new guidance system.
  • Polson Airport - $242,567
    • To reconstruct its aircraft maintenance area.  
  • White Sulphur Springs Airport - $128,851
    • To install new weather reporting equipment and upgrade its aircraft guidance system.
  • Big Sky Field (Culbertson) - $212,400
    • To install new weather reporting equipment.         
  • Woltermann Memorial Airport (Columbus) - $1,639,577
    • To update multiple runways and upgrade its aircraft guidance systems.

Tester's #ConnectMT initiative seeks to connect folks throughout Big Sky Country, either online by expanding high speed internet and broadband access, or in person by investing in Montana’s roads, bridges, and air travel infrastructure. Tester also recently announced nearly $2 million in funding to fix and upgrade Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.