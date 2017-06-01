Tester announces nearly $9 million for airport infrastructure

U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced today, as part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s infrastructure and #ConnectMT, that 20 Montana airports will receive a total of nearly $9 million to expand and update, and improve their facilities.



“When you live in Big Sky Country, sometimes you’ve got to fly to get you where you’re going,” said Tester, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “That’s why responsibly investing in Montana’s airports is so important, because air travel supports good-paying jobs, our tourism economy, our businesses, and our Big Sky way of life.”



The funding is awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program which provides grants to airports across the country looking to improve or expand their facilities. The specific allocation of grants is as follows:

Eureka Airport - $88,135 To upgrade runway safety and airport security equipment.

Billings Logan International Airport - $1,631,774 To reconstruct a runway.

L. M. Clayton Airport (Wolf Point) - $346,582 To finish construction on a new hangar and update the airport’s runway guidance system.

Twin Bridges Airport - $117,542 To update the airport’s Master Plan.

Cut Bank International - $191,003 To maintain and update multiple runways.

Sidney-Richland Municipal Airport - $504,000 To acquire snow removal equipment.

Wokal Field/Glasgow International Airport - $82,678 To construct a new fueling facility and upgrade the airport’s parking lot.

Havre City-County Airport - $1,216,934 To update a runway and improve its aircraft maintenance area.

Ennis-Big Sky Airport - $239,070 To acquire snow removal equipment, install a weather reporting system, update a runway, and improve aircraft maintenance area.

Fort Benton Airport - $53,686 To replace and update the airport’s current navigation system and upgrade security measures.

Townsend Airport - $171,000 To maintain and update multiple runways and improve its aircraft maintenance area.

Big Sandy Airport - $75,863 To upgrade its electrical system, replace navigational equipment and improve its aircraft maintenance area.

Helena Regional Airport - $705,306 To redesign and expand its terminal building.

Ronan Airport - $191,158 To install new weather reporting equipment .

Shelby Airport - $567,876 To construct a new 10,000 square foot hangar building.

Conrad Airport - $587,590 To construct a new hangar building, update multiple runways, and install a new guidance system.

Polson Airport - $242,567 To reconstruct its aircraft maintenance area.

White Sulphur Springs Airport - $128,851 To install new weather reporting equipment and upgrade its aircraft guidance system .

Big Sky Field (Culbertson) - $212,400 To install new weather reporting equipment.

Woltermann Memorial Airport (Columbus) - $1,639,577 To update multiple runways and upgrade its aircraft guidance systems.



Tester's #ConnectMT initiative seeks to connect folks throughout Big Sky Country, either online by expanding high speed internet and broadband access, or in person by investing in Montana’s roads, bridges, and air travel infrastructure. Tester also recently announced nearly $2 million in funding to fix and upgrade Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.