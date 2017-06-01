Elections Office seeking feedback on special election

The Election Advisory Committee is asking Missoula County voters to share their experience regarding the recent Special Federal Election. The Elections Advisory Committee advises the Board of County Commissioners and represents Missoula County citizens by enhancing the election process.

Feedback will be used to improve future elections.

“Election law and voting processes can be tricky to navigate and we’re looking for ways to help voters through that process.” Elections Administrator Rebecca Connors said. “The election survey will provide valuable feedback to improve services to voters for future elections.”

The public is encouraged to visit www.MissoulaElectionSurvey.com to take a brief survey about their voting experience.

Any Missoula County resident who voted absentee, voted at the polls, visited the Elections Center at the Fairgrounds or had contact with the Elections Office can offer input on their experience. The survey takes less than ten minutes to complete.

“Our primary goal is always to ensure voters have a positive experience before and on Election Day,” Connors said. “This survey is a great opportunity to see where we are hitting the mark and to identify areas where we need to improve our efforts.”

The survey will close on June 16, 2017.