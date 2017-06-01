Arbor Day tree planting at Hyalite Elementary

The City of Bozeman will be celebrating Arbor Day with a ceremonial tree planting at Hyalite Elementary School on Friday, June 2nd at 10:45am.

The tree planting will follow Mayor Carson Taylor’s declaration of June 2nd, 2017 as Bozeman’s official Arbor Day, the city’s Forestry Division worked with Hyalite Elementary to create a unique learning opportunity for the students.

Forestry Division staff will be on-site to provide 4th grade students with a ceremonial Arbor Day tree. The students will have a chance to get their hands dirty, with Forestry staff guiding them through each step of the planting process.

Mayor Carson Taylor will speak about the benefits of Bozeman’s urban forest, and City Forester Alex Nordquest will speak briefly on the history of Arbor Day. The press release says the public is welcome to attend the event and the ceremony will be anopportunity for everyone to learn more about the benefits of trees.