LIVE STREAM: Trump announcement on Paris Climate Change Accord

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Kremlin says Russia is committed to the Paris climate change accords. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia "thinks highly" of the accords and there is no alternative to it.



WASHINGTON (AP) - The push to use cleaner forms of energy is unlikely to slow down, even if President Donald Trump abandons U.S. pledges to reduce carbon emissions that contribute to global warming. Trump plans to announce Thursday whether he'll pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, which the White House has signaled is likely. Still, around the world, coal-fired power plants are being shuttered as governments and private companies invest billions in wind turbines and solar farms.

