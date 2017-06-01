Pay To Play: the rising cost of youth sports

More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.
The entire country has been looking for 23 year old Madeline Connelly from Arizona. And now she is finally going home.
