Pay To Play: the rising cost of youth sports

"Right out of the gate it's, for a new player to come in, is $225 to even get a uniform."

According to a survey by TD Ameritrade, one in five parents surveyed spent more than $1000 per month on their children's athletic pursuits.

Mike Parsons serves as president of the parent board for the Bandits and has two boys who play for the team. He says the price tag adds up quickly.

"Gloves now days, if anyone goes out and buys a Wilson A2000, you know, that's a $250 glove," said Parsons. "Bats are $500."

Like many teams, the Bandits do their best to mitigate the cost to their athletes by saving where they can.

"Any maintenance that needs to be done at the field, building-wise, we have parents that have kids that are the team that are contractors, they come out and do that kind of stuff," said Parsons.

But what about the cost beyond the money? For athletes, playing for a program like the Bandits, it requires a big time commitment.

"Right after Spring Break, they got into full gear, where they were at the field 4:30 to 8 o'clock at night," Parsons said.

That time commitment doesn't end with the athletes either, parents often have to invest a significant amount of time as well.

"I'm probably spending 4-6 hours per day, at night," said Parsons. "I'm usually at the field every night going over stuff."

According to the TD Ameritrade survey, between the cost and time commitments, 40 percent of those surveyed take fewer vacations. And for Parsons, he says most wait until the season ends in August to start travelling.

"A lot of the families it is. They'll start their camping and that sort of stuff," Parsons said. "Some of them drag their campers along during the season."

But Parsons and his boys, it's all for the love of the game.

"It has built his character and he's gained outstanding friends with it," said Parsons. "As much time as I put in it, I would say it's worth double."

Financial expert Dave Ramsey has some tips if cost is a concern. One, he says to consider recreational leagues over the travel and select leagues. Second, he says to focus on just one or two sports throughout the year. And finally, buy used equipment that you can give back at the end of the season."