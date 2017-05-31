After loss of star football player, Dillon Montana mourns

The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department talks openly about the fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr., a 22 year old Montana Western football player.

BJ Klose, Assistant Fire Chief says Tuesday was a devastating day for the community of Dillon.

Klose said, “Small town Montana, everybody knows everybody. That’s part of the good part and the bad part in a small town, you know everybody.”

House fire fatalities are uncommon in Dillon; this is a first for Klose in his 15 years.

“This is our first fatality since I’ve been on and I don’t believe any of the other members of the department have had a fatality in a house fire.”

Klose, who has lived in the area his whole life used to be Mark Simkins Jr.’s wrestling coach. When he arrived to the scene, emotions took over.

“It’s always, your emotions start taking over but you have a job to do and with him leaving in the ambulance directly, that let all of us stay focused on our job at hand,” Klose said.

Simkins is described as a good brother, son, friend and teammate. Klose says there is always that fear in the back of his head when he responds to a house fire.

“When you get the call of an unresponsive person it escalates a little more. But you never really want to put a name or a face to anything. You kind of just leave that out of your mind let what happens later happen.”

The fire is still under investigation and the cause of death has yet to be determined. Klose believes a report will be released in a day or two.