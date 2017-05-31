Montana Resources looks into new hazing technology

Montana Resources, owners of the Berkeley Pit, are always looking for new hazing technology to keep birds from the toxic water.

In fact, Wednesday ABC FOX Montana went to check out a new hazing technology that Montana Resources might invest in.

The cannon looking machine shoots a vortex of air up to 200 mph to keep birds away.

The company behind the machine, Flock Free, said it doesn't harm the birds, instead, birds feel turbulence

"You have air cannons, screamers and squatters all kinds of stuff all over the place and they just really don't have much of an effect on the birds,” said Steve Rehberg, Flock Free National Sales Rep.”

Rehberg tested out this new method to see if Montana Resources wants to buy-in and use it.

"Once they figure out there's no consequence the birds have defeated whatever that deterrent is,” said Rehberg.

"You guys heard it, it was like thunder coming out of that pit. I think this is the most effective place we will ever use it,” said Rehberg.

Last November, thousands of snow geese landed in the toxic waters of the Berkeley Pit and died.

Vice President of Montana Resources, Mike McGivern, said the new cannon is impressive.

"I would like to note for 20 years we have been really effective in hazing them off, but if we ever had an event like we did on November 28th with possibly tens of thousands of birds circling the pit this may be something to have in our arsenal,” said McGivern.

McGivern said if they do purchase this machine it would be only used for emergencies like the November incident.