Bigfork woman killed in single vehicle accident identified

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us that 53 year old Sharon Wyman from Bigfork has been identified as the victim in a single vehicle roll over that occurred Tuesday May 30th.

Wyman was traveling south bound on MT highway 83 when her vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway over corrected to the left and then over corrected to the right.

Her Envoy rolled 3 times down the roadway and then rolled off the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on right side of the road on its roof where she was ejected from the car and pronounced on the scene.