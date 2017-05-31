Nebraska man fell from restricted area of Polson dam

More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends.

A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the call was made 20 minutes after the man fell because his friends were trying to retrieve him from the water before they lost sight of him.

Bell tells our reporter that the group, including the missing man, went into a restricted area where the accident occurred.

The 23-year-old fell from below the overlook, at a location about 12 feet above the water, but the Sheriff notes that some areas of the river are as deep as 70 feet with temperatures at 55 degrees on the surface.

At this time there are no indicators that the man has died, but Bell says "we're preparing for this to be tragic."

Regardless, they're not giving up. The search will continue until the 23-year-old is found. Currently 40 difference agencies are involved in the effort, with hope to bring Two Bear Air back into play. (Two Bear Air already helped early afternoon).

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are part of the 40-agency team aiding in the search.

Communications Director for the CSKT, Robert McDonald, said they lowered water levels in the dam Wednesday after to help crews.

The search stretches 40 miles down the river and once the search perimeter hits Sanders, Sheriff Bell says he'll ask for that county's assistance.

Access points to the dam have been closed off and will remained closed until at least Thursday afternoon.