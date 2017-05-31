Nebraska man fell from restricted area of Polson dam

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us that 53 year old Sharon Wyman from Bigfork has been identified as the victim in a single vehicle roll over that occurred Tuesday May 30th.
Sheriff Chuck Curry says while some evidence may have been washed away by the water, crucial parts to the case like identification and finger prints are saved by modern technology.
With high snow pack and warmer weather the Flathead River in Columbia Falls is approaching minor flooding.
With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
A new political race is already being advertised, the 2018 United States Senate Election in Montana.
Emergency vehicles are responding to a one vehicle rollover near the Flathead County Line and Junction S-209.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
WASHINGTON (AP) - CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
